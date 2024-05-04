Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Episode 4 With Special Art

Kaiju No. 8 has premiered the fourth episode for the anime, and the creator is celebrating its release with a fun new sketch for the occasion! Kaiju No. 8's first few episodes have not only introduced fans to a Japan that's constantly under attack by giant monsters, but also introduced fans to the people whose daily lives surround the defeat and cleaning of cede monsters. Caught in the center of it all is Kafka Hibino, who is trying his best to join that monster defense force despite his lack of ability and skill as of the newest episode of the anime.

Kafka also has a secret power that could turn the tables as he can transform into the titular Kaiju No. 8, and this comes to a head with Episode 4 of the series as the test to potentially get into the defense force takes a wild new turn. With Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4 now released around the world, original series creator Naoya Matsumoto has shared a special sketch highlighting Soshiro Hoshina (the character currently overseeing the exam) with fans on X and you can check it out below.

Where to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4

Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the new anime's story, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."