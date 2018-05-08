Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Channel ‘Dragon Ball Z’ For ‘Thor’

Being an on-screen superhero isn’t all it is cracked up to be. The costumes are hard to wear, shoots are long, and stars can find themselves delirious after so much filming. The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that to be true, but they do find ways to have fun on set.

You know, by doing fun stuff like mimicking the Great Saiyaman from Dragon Ball Z.

Recently, the comic fandom picked up an old piece of behind-the-scenes footage from Thor: The Dark World. The clip, which can be found below, shows Tom Hiddleston and his co-star Chris Hemsworth filming after a long day. After the scene was cut, Hemsworth is shown in his full Thor outfit flexing in a similar pose, and Hiddleston takes a step forward before responding with one of his own.

Do the poses look familiar? Well, they should because Gohan popularized them way back in the 1990s.

Yes, Son Goku’s eldest child made these two stances popular decades ago in Dragon Ball Z. The Saiyan adopted the dramatic poses to show off his super-heroic personality, but Gohan sourced them from another group. The poses are reminiscent to the ones the Ginyu Force were known to pull, and Freeza’s lackeys took their trademark moves from Super Sentai. Or, at western fans may know the series, Power Rangers.

With the clip making a sudden resurgence, fans are wondering whether the MCU heroes are die-hard Dragon Ball fans. The two may be, but there is another explanation for why the actors were filmed striking these poses. Thor: The Dark World debuted in 2013, but it was shot in 2012 when the London Olympics were at their peak. With the the eyes of the world focused on the games, everyone saw Usain Bolt and Mo Farah celebrate after winning gold medals. Their now-famous moves are identical to the ones Hemsworth and Hiddleston struck, so the actors could have been showing their love to the athletes. But, maybe in Future Trunks’ timeline, the duo were definitely flying their anime banner.

