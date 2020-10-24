Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Goku Actresses' Big Birthday

The star behind Dragon Ball's Goku is celebrating a big birthday in Japan, and fans have taken to social media to shower the prominent voice actress' 84th birthday. With it now officially being October 25th in Japan, Masako Nozawa is celebrating a major birthday. The star has been behind the voice of Goku since the very beginning of the Dragon Ball's anime adaptation, and she's such a major facet of the franchise that it would be hard to imagine any other person bringing Goku to life in the Japanese release of the series.

Nozawa has been a part of a ton of anime productions over the years alongside her work in the Dragon Ball franchise, and fans continue to see the star put out a ton of great work outside of Dragon Ball Super. It's part of the reason why fans want the anime to come back with new episodes someday.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Masako Nozawa's birthday