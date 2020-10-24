Dragon Ball Fans Celebrate Goku Actresses' Big Birthday
The star behind Dragon Ball's Goku is celebrating a big birthday in Japan, and fans have taken to social media to shower the prominent voice actress' 84th birthday. With it now officially being October 25th in Japan, Masako Nozawa is celebrating a major birthday. The star has been behind the voice of Goku since the very beginning of the Dragon Ball's anime adaptation, and she's such a major facet of the franchise that it would be hard to imagine any other person bringing Goku to life in the Japanese release of the series.
Nozawa has been a part of a ton of anime productions over the years alongside her work in the Dragon Ball franchise, and fans continue to see the star put out a ton of great work outside of Dragon Ball Super. It's part of the reason why fans want the anime to come back with new episodes someday.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Masako Nozawa's birthday, and let us know your well wishes for the star in the comments! Where were you when you saw Dragon Ball's Japanese dub for the first time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Happy Birthday to the Legend!
prevnext
Happy Birthday to the legend among all legends... Masako Nozawa.
She turned 84 years old today! pic.twitter.com/tnbAhG1cRE— 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) October 24, 2020
It's Officially Her 84th Birthday in Japan!
prevnext
It’s 25th october in Japan, a very Happy Birthday to the Legendary Masako Nozawa! She’s 84 years old now! pic.twitter.com/avzLc90t8l— Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) October 24, 2020
Our Legendary Saiyan!
prevnext
On Behalf of The Toonami Faithful
We Wanna Wish
The Happiest of Birthdays To
Our Legendary Saiyan,
Masako Nozawa
Thank You for giving life— 💀🎃 Toonami Hub 🎃 💀 (@AnimeWithRJ) October 24, 2020
To so many Beloved Characters#Toonami #DragonBallSuper #DragonBallZ/GT pic.twitter.com/ekpnnVIi0t
She Deserves the Best!
prevnext
Happy 84th Birthday Masako Nozawa aka the voice actor of Goku !!!!!!! 🎂🎉🎉🎊🎊— SBQueens #99🎂🎃🗽🇩🇴🇨🇴 (@SB_Swagg99) October 24, 2020
Hope you have an awesome birthday from the beginning to the end of this special day for you. Stay safe out there and have an blessed day !!!!!! 😊✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/dlH8Nae5Ri
She's Done So Many Great Voices Over the Years!
prevnext
Same Japanese Voice Actress!— Alister Michaels (@highjournals) October 24, 2020
Happy Birthday to Masako Nozawa!
I love her work!
What is your favorite voice she has done? pic.twitter.com/8omhWxpRGW
You Can Hear Her in the New Digimon Adventure Too!
prevnext
Happy birthday to the legendary Nozawa Masako, the voice of Guilmon (+evos) in #DigimonTamers, Dukemon in #DigitalMonsterXevolution and #DigimonSavers, as well as narrating Digimon Adventure:, and Takano Asami, who voices Shakomon in #DigimonSurvive!
🎂🎉#Digimon #デジモン pic.twitter.com/UPCMlfTQ6r— Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) October 24, 2020
Happy Birthday!
prevnext
It's already October 25 in Japan it's the BIRTHDAY OF MASAKO NOZAWA, the Japanese voice of Goku! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/WFGnI04Afi— Sūpā Saiya-jin Roze (@Goku_Burakku_) October 24, 2020
A Legendary Voice!
prevnext
Happy Birthday in Japan to one of the legendary seiyuus of all time, the voice of Goku, Masako Nozawa! pic.twitter.com/JKwtcLNuks— VINSMOKE MERCI cw: Higurashi (Paused) (@MerciusJambe13) October 24, 2020
Hope She Has a Great Day!
prevnext
Just want to wish Masako Nozawa a happy birthday ! Hope you’re day is filled with joy an celebration. #Goku #HappyBirthday #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/WAJT01nfSV— Reborn Exists 🕸🎃 (@jordanreapers) October 24, 2020
So Many Great Goku Memories!
prev
Happy birthday to Masako Nozawa for being an amazing voice actress and for playing SON GOKU!!!!!! She is 85 years old. #SonGoku #DBZ #DBS #DB #DBGT pic.twitter.com/ipujyl8z6R— Desire Ghost🇵🇷 (@Forever1Ghost) October 24, 2020