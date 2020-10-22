Dragon Ball: Goku's Foolish Battle Errors Are Officially Annoying

Fans of the Dragon Ball series were disheartened and disappointed when it was revealed that Goku was apparently falling back into some "bad habits" in his latest battle against Moro, and we thought we'd take the opportunity to break down how this recurring theme has become more annoying than anything else in Akira Toriyama's legendary anime franchise. Throwing a Senzu Bean to Moro in order to try to "rehabilitate him" in order to have another strong sparring partner, Goku makes a ridiculous mistake in a long line of mistakes that have many believing the hero isn't a hero at all! What did you think of Goku's latest bone headed move? How do you foresee the Moro Arc coming to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

We've Simply Seen This Too Many Times (Photo: Toei Animation) One of the greatest "sins" of this play by Goku is simply the fact that it's a trap that the Saiyan warrior has fallen into too many times, with many believing that the Moro Arc simply holds too many similarities to that of Dragon Ball Z's Cell Saga. Goku goes so far during the Moro Arc that he not only gives the energy absorbing wizard a Senzu Bean to heal himself, but allows the antagonist to have plenty of time to absorb the Earth when he could have finished him time and time again.

It Almost Makes Goku A Villain During the Tournament of Power Arc, Goku was essentially responsible for the death of countless universe and thus billions if not trillions of lives by recommending the idea to Zeno, the most powerful creature in all realities. While luckily Android 17 was able to bring all the universes back to life thanks in part to becoming the ultimate champion of this tournament, Goku has never truly had to take responsibility for his actions here and its why this Moro Arc has been disappointing to fans with the Saiyan falling into the same old traps. It's difficult to relate to Goku any more due to his inability to change and his actions often will do far more damage to the Earth and those around him.

It Brushed Aside More Interesting Plotlines Vegeta essentially trained on the Planet Yardrat for nothing, Gohan and Piccolo's team up moves amounted to nothing, and the spotlight being focused on a number of the lesser seen Z Fighters to only focus on Goku once again using Ultra Instinct is one thing, but his actions are something else all together. At some point, characters need to evolve in order to stay interesting, which is why this arc's focus on Vegeta and his new techniques was good story telling. With the Prince of the Saiyans having some big character building moments, watching Goku blunder through another fight is discouraging to say the least.

It Dilutes The Good Parts Of The Moro Fight (Photo: Viz Media ) There are honestly things to like about the battle between Goku and Moro, specifically, the insanity of the energy absorbing wizard fusing with the Earth itself and giving the Saiyan a fight that he simply can't win by increasing his power level. Unfortunately, all we can think about is how Goku ultimately led the Z Fighters down this devastating path through mistakes that he has simply made too many times.