Dragon Ball: 7 Things Only Goku’s Biggest Fans Will Get

It is hard to think of another anime character as iconic as Son Goku. When it comes to popularity, the Saiyan cannot be beaten, and he has amassed an army of fans worldwide. Try as he might, Vegeta cannot match the spark found within Goku, and fans have gone the distance to keep up with the Saiyan. And if you’re a longtime fan of the anime, well – you know there are some Dragon Ball moments you can’t escape.

Of course, old-school Dragon Ball fans will have special memories locked away from their youth, but there are some thing about Goku that are universal. If you love the Saiyan, well – we are here to put you to the test. There are some rites of passage every Goku fan must go through, and we’re pretty confident you can relate to one of the following Dragon Ball scenarios…

The Seventh

You developed a cough after trying to mimic Super Saiyan 3 Goku and only stopped after your parents threatened to block Toonami.

The Sixth

You willingly used an entire thing of hair gel to copy Goku’s Super Saiyan hair, and it took days for it to wash out.

The Fifth

You and your friends at school would argue at recess over whether Goku could beat Superman or – dare we say – Batman.

The Fourth

You probably sat on the edge for weeks on end waiting for Goku to throw a Spirit Bomb at Frieza… only for it not to work.

The Third

There’s no doubt you panicked when Goku sacrificed his life to kill Raditz at the start of Dragon Ball Z, and we won’t blame you if you even shed a tear.

The Second

You tried to inhale food at dinner like Goku would but felt the consequences later when you were sick all night long.

The First

You’ve definitely practiced your Kamehameha stance on the off chance Cell ever came to Earth while Goku was away training.