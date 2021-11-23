Anime

Dragon Ball Fans Reveal Which Fights They Wanted to See the Most

There have been more fights in the history of Akira Toriyama’s Shonen franchiseDragon Ball, than we can count at this point, especially with Dragon Ball Super continuing the tradition of the Z Fighters facing off with wildly powerful opponents, but fans of the anime series have taken to the internet to share what fights they’d love to see. With the manga currently covering the battles of the Granolah The Survivor Arc and next year seeing the arrival of the feature-length film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the future is definitely bright for the popular franchise.

Reddit User Super WG got the ball rolling on which battles involving the Z Fighters they’d love to see in the future that have yet to take place in Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super respectively:

What are some fights you wish we could have seen but we didn't?
byu/SuperWG indbz

Which fights would you most love to see take place in the Dragon Ball series? Are there any fights mentioned that you’d love to see? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball

Namekian Vs Saiyan

Gohan Vs. The Prince

Anything With Tien

Shen V Roshi

The Prince Vs. The Demon

Goku Vs Father And Son

More Krillin

A Super Fight To End Them All

A Whole Bunch

