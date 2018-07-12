‘Dragon Ball’ Reportedly Getting Exclusive Flying Goku POP

Gamestop is all about POPs these days, and it seems Funko will be debuting a new version of Dragon Ball‘s main man Goku soon.

Funko POP enthusiast Serlantpops revealed that Gamestop is getting a new exclusive Funko POP, and it features flying version of Dragon Ball Z’s Goku. No image or release date has made its way online, and this hasn’t been officially confirmed by Funko either, but on the whole, Serlentpops has a pretty decent track record when it comes to Funko releases.

“Dragon Ball Z: Flying Goku pop coming exclusively to Gamestop.”

We’ll keep you updated on Goku’s latest Funko endeavor, including price, availability, and when it can be pre-ordered.

It’s also unknown how the POP will display Goku’s ability to fly. In the past POPs like Iron Man and Rocket Raccoon have shown flight by using the propulsion effects as the base. They could do the same with Goku’s Ki, though as a Saiyan he doesn’t actually have to rely on the manipulation of Ki to fly. Still, having a blue like propulsion effect would be a slick looking way to get him in the air and make the base interesting.

Up next for Goku is Dragon Ball Heroes, a new anime that is inspired by the hit digital card fighting game. You can find the synopsis below.

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

Goku will also be seen in the Dragon Ball Super movie debuting this December in Japan.