‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Goku’s Hidden Strength

The latest episode of the Dragon Ball Super English Dub series was titled, “Hunt the Pachers! Goku and No. 17’s Unitd Front!!” and it told the story of how Goku finally earned Android 17’s trust, by helping him take down some intergalactic poachers.

The snarky No. 17 is moved to join Goku’s cause due to the Saiyan warrior’s curious nature; however the deal is cemented when No. 17 learns that Goku really wants to win the Tournament of Power in order to to spare all the innocent lives in the universe from suffering as a result of his own immature desire to fight. It’s when Android 17 is mulling over the decision that we’re reminded that Goku truly has a hidden talent, which has been a source of strength for him and all of Universe 7 ever since Dragon Ball began.

…And that talent is Goku‘s uncanny ability to turn his worst enemies into his strongest allies!

One of the best things about this two-episode Android 17 arc in the “Universal Survival Saga” lead-up to the Tournament of Power, is the fact that it marks the first actual meeting between Goku and No. 17, who were fated to be foes back in Dragon Ball Z‘s “Cell Saga” days. Even though Androids 17 and 18 were designed as Goku-killing assassins, they have both now come over to the side of the Z-Fighters, adding to the proud ranks of Goku’s rivals-turned-besties. The episode even gives us a poignant little throwback portrait of the following characters, who have all been in Goku’s camp for so long now you may not even remember they were all former enemies!

Tien

Piccolo

Vegeta

That doesn’t count Android 18 and Majin Buu (who are also fighting on the Universe 7 team), as well as Beerus, who is now willing to fight with and/or help Goku, after coming to respect by the Saiyan hero in battle. Indeed, if you go back over the course of the series, all these enemy converts have gone on to become crucial allies at key points and the Tournament of Power will certainly be leaning on that tradition – more so than some fans may be ready for! (No Spoilers…)

