DC Comics’ Jim Lee Shares Stunning ‘Dragon Ball’ Sketch

You don’t have to be a fan of Dragon Ball to know who Goku is. The character has become a pop culture icon since Akira Toriyama create him, and his fame only grew once Dragon Ball Z went live. In the last two decades, Goku has become a bonafide legend, and he is loved by comic and manga fans alike.

Oh, and Jim Lee has a thing for the Saiyan as well. The comic book icon just took a swing at the Dragon Ball hero for himself, and fans are going nuts over the black-and-white drawing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Lee shared his “first” and only take on Goku with fans. The artist gave the anime superstar a makeover during black ink, and the stunning drawing has fans begging for an official comic book take on the hero.

Here’s what I streames this morning: my first (and only) Goku 😉 pic.twitter.com/Pj2wY9S2pN — Jim Lee (@JimLee) April 9, 2018

As you can see above, Lee’s version of Goku is more robust than the one Toriyama is known to pen. The Saiyan is all about sharp edges in this sketch, and his hair appears to be more compact despite being in his Super Saiyan form. Goku’s face also looks rather stern in this sketch, and his beefy arms are enough to make Vegeta steam with anger. Or envy, that too.

If you are not familiar with Lee or his body of work, you will definitely know the series he’s worked on. The Korean-American artist got his start with Marvel Comics in the late-1980s and became known for his part on Uncanny X-Men. Later on, Lee went on to co-found Images Comics before turning to DC Comics later on in his career. Most recently, Lee has provided work on Dark Days, Suicide Squad, The Immortal Men, and more. Oh, and it looks like Lee can now add Dragon Ball to that list as well.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

What would you do to get your hands on this Lee drawing? Would you pick up a print for yourself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!