‘Dragon Ball Super’ Goku Balloon Announced for Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is already making waves in North America despite the fact that the film doesn’t debut until January, and that includes suddenly taking part in one particular aspect of our national holidays. Specifically, Son Goku will be making his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut later this month!

Macy’s today revealed that the famous Saiyan from Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball franchise will feature as a giant balloon in its annual parade, which is scheduled for November 22nd from 9AM to noon ET.

You can check out how Macy’s announced the news below:

“The legendary hero of Dragon Ball takes to the streets of Manhattan for his Parade debut this year ahead of his starring role in the North American theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly this January. Goku, the star of the iconic Japanese animation franchise Dragon Ball, is a Saiyan warrior who was sent to destroy Earth as a child. When a brain injury changed Goku’s programming, he became peaceful, good-natured, loving and honest – many adjectives that describe the celebration of Thanksgiving!”

Macy’s also released a poster which prominently features the Super Saiyan Blue Goku, which is an interesting choice for the balloon given the upcoming film. You can check out the poster below:

The balloon is particularly large, being 70-foot long, 36-foot wide, and 56-foot tall. No images of the actual, physical balloon have been released as of yet, but we’re looking forward to seeing it against the backdrop of the city come Thanksgiving.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.