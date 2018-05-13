‘Dragon Ball’: Goku’s Voice Actress Awarded Lifetime Honor

Dragon Ball has one of the hardest working voice actresses in the business in Masako Nozawa, and her voice has made a big impression on anime fans because of it. In fact, it’s not a leap to say she played a big role in many children’s upbringings.

The Foundation for Promoting Sound Growth of Children and the Child Welfare Foundation in Japan definitely agree as they awarded Nozawa with a lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the lives of many children.

Officially revealed by Nozawa’s Geikdan Moonlight theater troupe on Twitter, the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare awarded Masako Nozawa the special Child Welfare Award from both the Foundation for Promoting Sound Growth of Children and the Child Welfare Foundation, who recognize her contribution to the positive growth of children.

Although Nozawa has voiced characters in over 200 anime series, such as Kitaro in Ge Ge Ge no Kitaro, Hina Urashima in Love Hina, Doctor Kureha in One Piece, she is most famously known for her work as Goku in the Dragon Ball series.

Her work as Goku alone would be enough to get an award, but it’s great to see Nozawa get official recognition for the major contributions her performances have made to the world of anime and children’s entertainment.

