Pierrot Opens New Studio to Tackle Bleach, New Shonen Anime

Studio Pierrot has been around the block more than a few times. Back in May 1979, the studio came to life under Yuji Nunokawa, and Pierrot has gone on to handle some major series in the industry. From Naruto to Bleach and Black Clover, Pierrot hardly needs an introduction. And thanks to a new report, we know the studio is opening a new branch that wants to emulate places like MAPPA Studios.

The revelation comes courtesy of Yoshihiko Tominaga, a veteran producer in the industry. Recently, the Pierrot exec spoke with Men's Non-No about the company, and it was there Tominaga confirmed Pierrot is opening a branch called Pierrot Films.

"This studio will work on shows based on manga for adults as well as original works. Our next season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is planned to be a Pierrot Films production," the producer shared. "I think this is a title geared towards people who have watched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen, so I hope we can provide top-quality animation and stories in a short period of time while upping the studio's brand power."

Of course, this update has put Studio Pierrot fans on notice. The company has plenty of shows under its belt, but right now, it is juggling fewer titles than normal. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is one of the studio's biggest recurring series, and there are other IPs like Kingdom backing the brand. However, with shows like Black Clover on hiatus, there is no doubt Pierrot is eager to expand its horizons. If Pierrot Films can diversify the company's production portfolio, the veteran studio will be in a much better place.

What do you think about this Studio Pierrot update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!