Dragon Ball: Goku Voice Actress Reveals How Much Longer She’ll Act

Dragon Ball is one of the world’s most famous series, and its die-hard fans always want more. The anime has been quiet for a bit in the wake of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but the original actress behind Goku isn’t phased. In fact, Masako Nozawa is game to voice the Saiyan forever if given the chance.

Recently, Nozawa shared her disinterest in retiring on a Japanese TV show. The actress showed up on Bokura no Jidai to talk about her career, and it was there she said she will act until she turns 100 at the latest.

“I can keep acting until I’m at least 100,” Nozawa said. “I think I could do it until I’m 128.”

For fans, this news is reassuring as Nozawa has become inseparable from Dragon Ball. Anyone who prefers the anime’s Japanese dub will know who the actress is. She is often referred to by fans as the eternal voice of Goku, but that’s not all. The actress is also the Japanese voice of Gohan and Goten, so it is little surprise to hear Nozawa is one of the franchise’s biggest fans. She has lent her voice to dozens of Dragon Ball projects from anime to film and even video games. And as it turns out, the beloved star is ready to carry on her job for decades to come.

