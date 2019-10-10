Dragon Ball Super Reveals a Deadly Betrayal

Dragon Ball fans know no character is safe from death. While the series will inevitably bring them back one day down the line, even stars like Goku can bite the dust. In the past, it feels like every hero has died at least once, but fans are still surprised whenever they go out. In fact, the latest Dragon Ball release got fans good with its death, and they’re all mourning what could have been.

Today, the new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes went live, and it was there fans met up with Universe 7. Goku and his team are getting beaten thoroughly by Revived Zamasu, and the godly villain doesn’t waste time. After he gets ahold of Goku, Zamasu keeps the Saiyan in a painful hold, but things take a turn when Jiren and Hit show up.

Just when Universe 7 is given the firepower to fight Zamasu, they are kept from getting their revenge. Hearts comes out of his cocoon with all-new Godslayer powers gifted to him by the Universe Seed. The heroes are suddenly at a major disadvantage, but Hearts tries to even the score. After all, he kills Zamasu because the deranged villain says he cannot stand deities.

“I appreciate that immortal power of yours. But unfortunately, I wish to destroy the gods,” Hearts tells Zamasu.

In a quick scene, fans watch as Zamasu is paralyzed and entrapped in a block of cubes. These bright structures envelop the god before seemingly disintegrating him into dust. Not even the Universe 7 can believe what they are seeing, and fans feel much the same. After all, they just got to welcome Zamasu back, but their warm welcome was done a bit too premature.

