‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 2 Releases Synopsis, Title

If you thought Dragon Ball Heroes was a one-and-done venture, then think again. The promotional anime has one more installment in store, and Bandai just put the description for its second episode online for everyone to see.

So, if you are ready to see the miniseries’ Evil Saiyan in action, you will want to get your schedule ready.

Over on the official Dragon Ball Heroes website, a blurb for the new episode went live. You can check out the blurb for “Goku Goes Berserk! The Evil Saiyan’s Rampage!” below:

“Goku and co. are helpless against the evil Saiyan who is shrouded in an overwhelming large, sinister ki! Goku is enveloped by the Evil Saiyan’s ki and runs wild, but an unexpected savior comes to the rescue!”

As you can see, Goku is about to dive straight into a new conflict. In the first episode of Dragon Ball Heroes, fans watched the Saiyan fight — well — himself. Goku went Super Saiyan Blue against Goku Xeno from the Dragon Ball Heroes franchise. Now, the fighter will go against a mysterious Saiyan with insane ki, and it sounds like the baddie’s aura will make Goku go a little crazy.

If you want to check out this second short, it will drop just before San Diego Comic Con gets underway. Episode two will begin streaming on July 16, so fans will want to keep their eyes peeled on social media for the clip.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for the game’s promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

Will you be tuning into this Dragon Ball Heroes episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!