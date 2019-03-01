‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teases Jiren’s Next Saiyan Showdown

Dragon Ball took time to do it, but the franchise found a way to get under Jiren’s skin. The Pride Trooper is said to be the multiverse’s most powerful mortal, but Son Goku gave Jiren a run for his money. Now, it seems another Saiyan is stepping up to the fighter, and it will fall to Dragon Ball Heroes to break down the fight.

So, if you’re ready for a Saiyan vs Pride Trooper showdown, then the time has come.

Recently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes stepped out with a brand-new episode, and it saw Universe 9 come under attack. Its Saiyans are in over their heads with two androids who are giving Vegeta and Trunks some major grief. With the fighters preoccupied, the multiverse was wide open for the evil Saiyan Cumber to go traveling, and it was there he stumbled upon Universe 11.

And who was there to stop him? Well, when the Pride Troopers all failed to keep the Saiyan at bay, it came down to Jiren to stop the berserker baddie.

The final moments of Dragon Ball Heroes episode 8 ends with a teaser of Jiren’s battle. The Pride Trooper is seen facing off with Cumber on a desolate field.

“The strongest mortal,” one of the arc’s new villains is heard saying. “Perhaps we should pay him a visit.”

Of course, the mortal in question is Jiren. Hit of Universe 6 revealed the Pride Trooper was his pick for the strongest fighter, giving Goku a solid kick in the butt. Now, the villains are eager to test Jiren’s strength, and it looks like Cumber will get a one-on-one fight with the fighter for a bit. However, it seems it won’t be long until Goku shows up to assist, and the 2v1 battle surely won’t end in Cumber’s favor.

So, how do you think this battle will go down…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

