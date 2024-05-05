One Piece Episode 1104 Promo Released: Watch

One Piece is now in the midst of the major action for the Egghead arc, and the anime has shared the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1104! One Piece's Egghead Arc has been building towards its first major set piece as Luffy and the Straw Hats are now tasked with somehow getting Dr. Vegapunk off of his future island laboratory as CP-0 and the world government seek to kill him and wipe all of his discoveries off the map. But as the chaos starts picking up, the anime has already begun to complicate things further.

One Piece's newest episode revealed that Dr. Vegapunk is not only the target of the government, but Jewelry Bonney as well. But their story is only one of those unfolding for the arc thus far. With the Labophase closing off once more, it's time for even more fights to kick off as the Straw Hats are caught in some more wild struggles while trying to escape the island (while other events unfold in the rest of the world). Giving fans the first look at what's coming in the next episode of the series, One Piece has shared the promo for Episode 1104 that you can check out in action below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1104

One Piece Episode 1104 is titled "A Desperate Situation! The Seraphim's All-Out Attack!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "CP-0 descends on the Labophase with overwhelming force! The Seraphim unleash laser beams without mercy! Will that flash of light accomplish the assassination of Vegapunk? The lab is on the verge of destruction. Is it all over for the Straw Hats?!" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, May 12th (and Saturday, May 11th internationally), One Piece Episode 1104 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next for the Egghead Arc instead.