‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime to Debut SSJ4 Vegito

The latest episode of the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime saw the fight against “Evil Saiyan” Cumber intensify, as Goku and Vegeta learned to their horror, just how powerful this new foe is. If the display of power from Cumber in this episode wasn’t enough, Dragon Ball Heroes episode 5 is already teasing that Goku and Vegeta will require an unprecedented amount of firepower in order to bring Cumber down for good. Check out the synopsis for Dragon Ball Heroes episode 5:

“The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegetto!!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Goku and Co. are in a jam, Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!“

As you can see, we’ll be getting an appearance from Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno of that alternate timeline, and the two Time Patrol warriors will be fusing into SSJ4 Vegito, giving the fused warrior his official anime debut!

Cumber probably would’ve done away with all of the Z-Fighters on the battlefield, thanks to his Golden Oorazu transformation. The Evil Saiyan’s mysterious dark energy was used to split Goku and Vegeta’s SSB Vegito fusion, leaving the two Saiyan warriors vulnerable. Thankfully, Future Trunks and Golden Cooler distracted Cumber long enough for Fu to appear, and reveal a Super Saiyan-style power-up of his own. Fu used a technique to knock Cumber out of his Oorazu form – but that still left quite a formidable threat for Goku and Vegeta to face.

…That’s where Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno will come into play. The two Time Patrol warriors from the Xenoverse will arrive, and combine their might to finish the fight. One wonders what SSJ4 Vegito Xeno can do against Cumber that SSB Vegito could not; by the logic that Dragon Ball Heroes has laid out, Cumber should be able to split that fusion just like he did SSB Vegito – unless that power was tied to his Oorazu form, which has now been rendered useless by Fu’s intervetion.

So far, the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime is giving fans exactly what they want: an over-the-top lineup of fan-service content. The entire anime is built on showcasing the kind of fights that fans love to debate or speculate about – like the first episode, where SSB Goku was fighting with SSJ4 Goku Xeno. Seeing Goku and Vegeta meet their Xeno counterparts is going to be fun – as will seeing SSJ4 Vegito on the battlefield.

The Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime airs new episodes online. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.