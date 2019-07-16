Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Hearts’ Terrifying New Powers

There have been a long stable of villains in the Dragon Ball franchise. From Freeza to Cell to Majin Buu to the Demon King Piccolo, sometimes it can be a little tough to set yourself apart from the evil antagonists that have come before. Luckily, Hearts is managing to make a name for himself with the recent series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Appearing with the goal of killing the Omni-Kings in order to create a better universe, Hearts unleashed a brand new set of abilities in the most recent episode of the series, as well as giving Goku a run for his money in the fighting department.

Touted as the best fight of the series to date, Goku and Hearts threw down over a city in Universe 7 to determine who was the strongest of the pair. Hearts unleashed a flurry of energy attacks that took the form of fast moving cubes that look like they belong in the Transformers’ series. To be fair, they did make for some cool visuals and its always nice to see some new ki concoctions thrown into the mix in the Dragon Ball series.

Hearts manages to ultimately take Goku down a peg by unleashing his “gravity fist” attack, that increases the gravity around the protagonist to a ludicrous extent. We don’t necessarily know just how high the gravity became around the Saiyan lead, but we know it had to be exponentially high considering it was giving him a hard time in his Super Saiyan Blue form. While the next episode will clearly continue the fight between Goku and Hearts, its clear that Hearts has managed to give himself a power boost that may make him the strongest villain that the Z Fighters have faced off with yet.

If you wanted to catch up, Episode 13 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is now live and is titled “Super Hearts Joins the Fight! An All-Out Earthshaking Battle Fighters Assemble!” The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “Hearts has finally shown his true power! Goku transforms into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan and a fearsome, evenly matched battle unfolds. How will this earthshaking battle end?”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch.