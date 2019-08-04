Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Episode 15 Synopsis

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series has been a major hit with the last few episodes as it surprisingly has lasted much longer than fans initially expected. The non-canon anime experiment has been a fun way for fans to get their animated Dragon Ball fixes, and the Universal Conflict arc has kicked things up another notch with a new batch powerful villains and tough battles.

With the next episode gearing up for its premiere this September, fans are definitely curious to see how things will turn out between Ultra Instinct Goku and the giant android fusion of Kamioren. Luckily, we now have the synopsis for Episode 15 of the series and it teases the battles are far from over.

Episode 15 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is titled, “Send Kamioren Flying! Overwhelming! Ultra Instinct!” and the synopsis reads as such (via translations from @sailorspazz on Twitter), “Displaying extraordinary power, the ultimate form of Kamioren rampages. Facing this crisis, Goku utilizes Ultra Instinct and overwhelms Kamioren in battle. But just when the fight is about to be over, Hearts appears to have a secret plan…”

So while it seems like Ultra Instinct Goku will be able to battle against the giant android sufficiently, it’s not what Goku has to concern himself with. As the synopsis teases, Super Hearts still has some tricks up his sleeve. Super Hearts was able to complete defeat Goku in the last two episodes of the series, and Goku’s exhaustion at this defeat helped spark Ultra Instinct once more.

But even if Goku manages to fight back, there’s still the lingering threat of the Universe Seed super weapon. It turned Kamioren into a giant, and there’s no telling what Hearts will use it for next. Kamioren is most likely a pawn to give the weapon that last needed bit of energy, and Hearts just make finally activate it with the next episode.

If you wanted to catch the latest episode of the promotional anime for yourself, Episode 14 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is now live and titled, “The Menacing Universe Seed! Kaimoren’s Rampage!!” The synopsis for it reads as such, “Goku starts to get pushed back gradually by Hearts’ fierce onslaught! Meanwhile, Piccolo and No.17 clash with Kamioren! They gain the upper hand in the battle by working together, but the situation reverses when the Universe Seed suddenly begins emitting light. Finally, the menace of the Universe Seed is unveiled!”