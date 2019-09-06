Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms Episode 16 Release Window and Title

Dragon Ball Heroes has been seriously heating up during its “Universal Conflict” arc, giving fans of the series a cool new team of the villains (the Core Area Warriors) who threaten the entire Dragon Ball multiverse – and even the gods themselves. Now its coming down to what looks like the final stages of battle between Goku, the Z Fighters and The Core Area Warriors – but there’s still one big X-factor in the mix: The Resurrected Zamasu!

Fans of Dragon Ball Super’s Future Trunks Saga arc should be excited for the upcoming Dragon Ball Heroes episode 16, as the title for this next ep clearly teases Resurrected Zamasu making his move!

Teasers for Dragon Ball Heroes reveal that episode 16 is slated for release sometime in October. With the promo anime’s varying patterns, it’s hard to judge if that release date will be toward the earlier, mid, or latter portion of the month.

Dragon Ball Heroes episode 15 took things to an exciting place, as Goku threw down with the fused evil android Kamioren, who had been given a monstrous power-up by Core Area Warriors leader Hearts and the Universe Seed. Goku powers up to Ultra Instinct Omen and tries to give Kamioren a serious beatdown, Ultra Instinct Omen isn’t enough to finish the beast off. Kamioren eventually catches Goku off-guard with a massive throat blast, but instead of being vaporized, Goku emerges from the energy attack having manifested the completed Ultra Instinct, and makes quick work of Kamioren. The rest of the Z-Fighters jump in to tag-team attack, and Kamioren is taken out for good by the combo of Goku’s Ultra Instinct Kamehameha blast, and a super-punch to the chest.

It seems like a major victory for Universe 7, but that joy is fleeting. Goku is left spent by his Ultra Instinct effort, and through the destruction of Kamioren, Hearts has finally gathered enough energy from strong warriors to enact his plan with the Universe Seed. Meanwhile, Resurrected Zamasu pretty much sees his chance to finally betray his teammates, and use the Universe Seed for his own ends. What those plans are, and what happens when Hearts and Zamasu come to blows, is all the more reason to check out Dragon Ball Heroes episode 16!

