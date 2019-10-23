Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms Episode 17 Release Date

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is gearing up for the special celebration of its 9th Anniversary soon, and the arcade game franchise will be holding a special event presentation in Japan. But this also means that the next episode of the promotional anime series will be releasing on that day too. As the Universal Conflict arc heads to its big finale, it appears that there’s a lot to look forward to. Thankfully it won’t be much longer as TV Asahi has confirmed in a recent press release that Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ next episode will release on October 27th.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 is now confirmed to premiere October 27th in Japan. It’s titled, “Ultimate God Killer! The Birth of Hearts!” and the synopsis reads as such, “Hearts has finally evolved into his ultimate form. As Jiren and Hit come to the rescue, Goku and co. start an all-out battle! The final battle that decides the fate of the universe begins!”

Episode 17 will be bringing the fight with Super Hearts closer to its end, and there’s no better time for it as the Core Area villain has now grown stronger than ever. After absorbing the power of the Universe Seed super weapon that he’s spanned the multiverse to cultivate powerful energies for, Super Hearts has now achieved a golden “Godslayer” form.

This is going to take a lot of teamwork to bring down, and it’s been teased that Gogeta will be making an appearance in the next episode as part of the fight. Given how fusions have been treated in this promotional anime series thus far, there’s a chance that Gogeta’s appearance might not mean much. Hopefully, Gogeta will fare much better in the fight than Vegito did. Even with Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken power Vegito didn’t leave much of a mark, but perhaps Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta will do more damage.

Gogeta will also have back up from both Jiren and Hit in a big way, so there’s still hope yet that it will all turn out in their favor. If you wanted to check out the promotional anime for yourself, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 16 is now live. It’s titled “Zamasu vs. Universe 7! Ambition’s End!” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “The universe seed has finally filled with energy! Having taken in the completed universe seed, Hearts plots further evolution inside a ‘cocoon.’ Will Goku and co. manage to thwart Hearts’ scheme?!”