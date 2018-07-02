‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Confirms Episode 2 Release Date

The first episode of Dragon Ball Heroes has dropped, but that isn’t everything the project has in store. The special promotional anime will have a second episode, and its release date has finally hit the Internet.

So, it’s time to pick up your schedules and a pen. You will want to be sure you have this July date marked down!

Shortly after Dragon Ball Heroes shared its first episode, the project shared when the second will drop. Episode 2 is slated to hit the Internet on July 16 in Japan. The short episode will be shown first at Jump Victory Carnival and then hit the Internet after the exclusive screening.

Not only did the official website of Dragon Ball Heroes confirm the release, but Saikyo Jump did as well. The publication’s most recent issue had a promo for the limited anime, and it said July 16 would mark the release of episode 2.

So far, there is no word on whether Dragon Ball Heroes will extend beyond a second episode. Only the two have been announced, so there’s a pretty good chance the next episode will be the last one.

For those of you have seen the first episode, you will know what the second has in store. The recent premiere was overseen by Bandai, and it saw Son Goku and Vegeta go on a rescue mission. The pair were warned by Future Mai that Future Trunks had been kidnapped, leaving the two Saiyans to teleport to the Prison Planet to locate the boy. However, they find themselves trapped on the planet by Fu, and they must work with guys like Goku Xeno to escape the locked-down location with Future Trunks in tow.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

How have you liked Dragon Ball Heroes so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!