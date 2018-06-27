‘Dragon Ball’ Teases Fu’s New Mission

Although Fu and his antics will be the focus point for the special promotional anime for Super Dragon Ball Heroes as it focuses on the Prison Planet arc, the arcade game itself is moving beyond this arc and teasing more of Fu’s cunning ploys.

In the latest issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine, new details have popped up about the Universe Mission 3 expansion and Fu’s going to have a troubling new ability.

These are new CP cards for the new Fu-based Space-Time Transfer mechanic. Fu appears, uses his sword to open a rift and summon the character in the background to help out. Despite Vegeks: Xeno being there, it likely has nothing to do with the story. pic.twitter.com/1NmlDWKDV7 — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) June 19, 2018

Now in the arcade game, Fu will be able to use his sword to open a rift in the field and summon other characters. This comes after the Prison Planet arc, in which he traps Future Trunks in the special “Prison Planet” and the Time Patrol enlist the help of Goku and Vegeta in order to help him.

It seems that along with the reveal of the evil Saiyan Kanba, Fu’s new plan in the next phase of the game features his ability to bend time to his will. But whether or not this involves the return of Demigra as well is left to be confirmed.

If you’re unaware of this cool game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

If you’re waiting for more Dragon Ball Super instead, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.