‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals One Mysterious New Villain

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes game gets to have a lot of fun with the franchise since it’s non-canon, and it has used its freedom to introduce plenty of wild new elements and characters fans would never expect.

The latest in its long line of interesting additions is a mysterious, gray faced new villain that may or may not have ties to the Galactic Patrol.

That…is a face only a mother could love… pic.twitter.com/oD7CCb8QD5 — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) October 26, 2018

As spotted by @DBReduxTDC on Twitter, the mysterious new villain has a distinct design but there’s not much information known about the character. Though there is a bit of a description, as shared by @Cipher_db on Twitter, “A mysterious, strong warrior appears too?! First, the picture to the right. You can see the back of the mysterious warrior as he lingers in a fantastic space. To tell the truth, this is a brand new character appearing for the first time in this work! Is he an enemy as expected, or an ally?!”

The character may even have a connection to the Galactic Patrol, as the insignia on its chest seems to share similarities with Jaco’s. This could be what is alluded to in the description saying that the new character may even be an ally instead of the expected villain. Regardless, the character will play a role in the Dragon Ball Heroes story to come so more information will be revealed soon enough.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fifth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito.” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!”