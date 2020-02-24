Dragon Ball Teases a Newcomer Stronger than the Gods of Destruction

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is getting ready to launch its Big Bang Mission arc in both the arcade game and promotional anime series next month, and this arc is quite an exciting one as the second season of the anime teases that the fights will instead be brought to the seventh universe this time around. While the first season largely took place outside of the canon multiverse as Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks were trapped inside of the Prison Planet and then battled across other universes, the fight this time will begin in the seventh as the Gods of Destruction are suddenly threatened by a being stronger than themselves.

First introduced in Dragon Ball Online and the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games (and previous arcs in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ arcade game) fans of the promotional anime series will be introduced to Tokitoki, a being responsible for watching over the existence of all time and space (much like the Omni King Zenos).

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the synopsis (translated by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) for Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ Season 2 reads, “As Goku and co. were training in Universe 7, suddenly a mysterious bird chased by Trunks: Xeno and Time Patrol appears before them. The bird is called ‘Tokitoki,’ an important being responsible for the existence of all dimensions. Just then, Goku and co. sense a disturbing energy and as they look up, they see all 12 Gods of Destruction standing above them! And all of them are after Tokitoki?!”

Elaborating further, the synopsis goes on to say that Beerus and the other Gods of Destruction decide to take action first because Toktoki is such a threat, “Beerus tries to Hakai Tokitoki! Goku and co. are ready to fight them to protect it! Suddenly, a mysterious shadow covers the sky, and a mysterious man ‘Fuu’ starts moving…Now, a new battle begins!” If Tokitoki is such a powerful being, then it does make sense that the Gods might be immediately threatened by it.

But for some reason, they are more willing to attack Tokitoki than they are the Omni Kings. It might be responsible for watching over the universes, but it may not have that same erasure power that the Zenos do. We’ll see for ourselves soon enough as Season 2 of the promotional anime series comes our way March 5th. Curious to see where Super Dragon Ball Heroes goes next from here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!