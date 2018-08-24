‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Fu’s Super Transformation

Dragon Ball Heroes will soon be adding on to its story with Universe Mission 4, and the debut trailer for the expansion features a brand new Super transformation for central antagonist and key figure Fu.

Fu was introduced into the game as the reason Future Trunks, Goku, and Vegeta became trapped in the Prison Planet, but now it seems like unleashes a new Super level in order to face the greater threat of the Evil Saiyan Cumber.

Fu was revealed to be the artificial son of former Dragon Ball Online and Xenoverse antagonists, the demons Mira and Towa as a last ditch effort to destroy the Time Patrol and revive the Demon Realm. This means that he’s got a lot of the same power as Mira, which clues fans into to how Fu gets this new “Super” transformation.

Although it looks like a standard Super Saiyan transformation, as Fu’s hair goes from a ponytail to spiky locks, the dark ki is an entirely different kind of energy stemming from his demonic roots. As for Fu’s base power, it’s still unclear as to how strong he is in relation to other characters but his skills may him formidable.

Able to fight off Super Saiyan Trunks without much trouble before this transformation, along with the ability to seemingly summon whatever he wants in time (as he can summon allies or enemies in his game appearances), this new Super transformation will indeed be troublesome to deal with. Luckily it seems like Fu’s there to help Goku this time in order to fight off Cumber’s powerful new form.

If you’re unaware of this cool game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

The game is even getting a short promotional anime series in Japan, with Episode 3 of this promotional anime airing in September. It’s titled, “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Kanba has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Goku and Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Kanba counters by unleashes an amazing form.”