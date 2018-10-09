Jaden Smith Channels ‘Dragon Ball’ In New Single “GOKU”

Dragon Ball might have ended its latest series back in the spring, but the franchise is living larger than ever. In a few months, Son Goku will make a comeback when Dragon Ball Super: Broly moves into theaters. Oh, and Jaden Smith just borrowed the Saiyan’s name for his latest single.

As for its name? Well, the artist decided it would be best to title his song “GOKU” just to be safe.

Over on Twitter, Smith let fans in on his new single with a message. The artist shared a streaming link to “GOKU” before writing a follow-up breaking down its key lyric.

“I feel like Goku,” Smith tweeted, and the song will make fans feel that way.

You can give the track a spin above and take it in all its high energy. The electronic track features a few lunging bass drops, and Smith makes sure everyone knows how much he feels like Goku. The lyric pops up time and again though it is the only overt lyrical nod to the anime. However, if you listen closely, you can hear a short sample of Goku’s voice used in the song. The Saiyan’s Japanese dub is used for a few seconds, playing Goku as he charges up his signature Kamehameha attack.

For Smith, this is just his latest venture into anime. The actor-rapper has mentioned his otaku interests on social media before, and that love came to a head when Netflix released its original series Neo Yokio. The show has since become a cult hit and stars Smith in its lead role. The anime, which is described as a “postmodern collage of homages to classic anime, English literature and modern New York fashion”, showed off Smith’s interest in old-school series. So, it’s no surprise to see Goku pop into the rapper’s discography these days.

