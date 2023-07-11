Dragon Ball Summons Shenron and More in Official Drone Show

Dragon Ball knows how to put on a show, and of course, we have seen the franchise show out plenty of times. From its first days in print to its last movie premiere, Dragon Ball does it big. That much was proved this week when Dragon Ball Legends teased a big announcement in Japan, and the reveal came along with an epic drone show of our top heroes.

As you can see below, the Dragon Ball event got started in Japan in the dead of night, and it did not disappoint. The filmed special showed fans a dazzling drone show that summoned Shenron and previewed a real-world fusion. After all, Dragon Ball Legends did confirm Ultra Vegito Blue is coming to the mobile game, and this was finally confirmed at the end of the drone show.

Shenron Summoned using Drones to announce a new Fighter coming to LEGENDS! pic.twitter.com/4KoOQJrVVy — Hype (@DbsHype) July 11, 2023

Obviously, drone tech has become a big boon to festival planners. America has fully embraced drone choreo for July 4th displays and theme park events. It is hardly surprising to see Dragon Ball take on the tech for itself. If anything, Bulma would be disappointed with Dragon Ball if it twiddled its thumbs while other franchises reaped the rewards of drone shows.

The show was mesmerizing to watch, and now, Dragon Ball fans are eager for more. Sure, they are geeking over the arrival of Ultra Vegito Blue to Legends, but the chatter is focused on the drone show right now. Netizens are already pitching full drone shows for the anime as they'd like to see Goku vs Frieza using this kind of tech. Hopefully, the battle would be truncated to save everyone some time, but we'd be down to watch the whole showdown once more if it were done by drones!

ULTRA Vegito Blue announced for Legends using Drones! pic.twitter.com/5n6eC8fgjP — Hype (@DbsHype) July 11, 2023

For now, there are no public plans for Dragon Ball to co-opt drones for more shows, but you never know what could happen down the line. The series is keeping its attention on Dragon Ball Super for the most part as the manga is ongoing. Right now, the manga is giving its take on the Super Hero arc, and a new chapter is slated to drop later this month.

What do you think about this gorgeous Dragon Ball promo? Will you be pulling for Vegito Blue when this game update drops?