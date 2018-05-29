This ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Live-Action Short Looks Seriously Spot-On

UPDATE: The live-action short has dropped, and you can find it here!

There’s no denying the bad blood between Dragon Ball and live-action theater. The iconic franchise has taken over everything from anime to gaming, but Hollywood’s abysmal take on Son Goku did not help its live-action prospects. However, it seems a group of die-hard fans hope to change that narrative with a film of their own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, do you think this live-action Dragon Ball Z teaser can do the Saiyans justice?

Recently, social media began passing around a new Dragon Ball Z project that hails from China. The Japanese-language film touts a May 2018 release date, and it appears to adapt the anime’s famous ‘Androids’ saga judging by its stills.

Yooo this looks lit pic.twitter.com/JbNWs7hsZr — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) May 23, 2018

More pics pic.twitter.com/71MZclSh4O — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) May 23, 2018

As you can see above, the fan-film isn’t using over-the-top visual effects. For guys like Piccolo and Dr. Gero, old-fashioned costumes and makeup are doing the trick. Still, there is a need for some VFX magic, and that kind of bolstering goes to characters like Super Saiyan Goku and Cell.

So far, there is no word on how or where this fan-film will drop, but fans seem to be interested in what it has to offer. Sure, Hollywood may have missed the mark on Dragon Ball, but films made by fans will surely align with the spirit of Akira Toriyama’s iconic series. And, if it can do the Super Saiyan transformation well, then the Internet might be willing to give a big studio another go at Son Goku.

Some Dragon Ball (Chinese) fans are making a fan made film and just from these alone, looks like it’ll be pretty good. pic.twitter.com/aR7Fc0pD4l — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) May 23, 2018

What do you think of this fan-film’s look? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.