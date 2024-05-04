My Hero Academia Season 7 Opening, Ending Released: Watch

My Hero Academia Season 7 has finally premiered its first episode as a late entry in the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and with it has officially debuted the new opening and ending theme sequences for the season! My Hero Academia Season 7 kicked off its run earlier this April with four special recap episodes getting fans up to speed with how Deku and the other heroes have been feeling during the first six seasons of the anime. With the Season 7 premiere finally here, it's also finally time to move forward with some brand new action for the anime adaptation.

With the official debut for My Hero Academia Season 7 finally kicking off the final war between the heroes and villains, the anime has also introduced a new set of opening and ending themes for the occasion. The new opening theme is titled "Tagatame" as performed by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure, and you can check out a creditless version of the sequence in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "Tsubomi" as performed by Omoinotake, and you can check out the creditless version in the video below.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1

My Hero Academia's Season 7 Episode 1 has made its debut with Japan, and is currently available for streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 is titled "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick From the West!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "All Might put out a request to heroes around the world to be temporarily dispatched to Japan. Ignoring the heads of state who were reluctant to send anyone, one hero boldly took action. America's number one hero, Star and Stripe. America's number one even has a different art style."

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be releasing its new episodes weekly from here on out, but if you wanted to get back up to speed, you can catch up with all six seasons of the My Hero Academia anime with those streaming services as well. You can also find the newest chapters of Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. As the final battle kicks into high gear, now is the perfect time to jump into all of it.