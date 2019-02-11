‘Dragon Ball’ Poster Imagines ‘Aladdin’s Will Smith As Majin Buu

Disney may be busy doing up Will Smith for Aladdin, but the Internet always has free time on hand. After a first-look at Smith’s take on Genie went public, netizens were quick to spin the image, and it was just a matter of time until they made Smith go full anime.

So, if you ever wanted to know what the actor would look like as Majin Buu — well — here you go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, a fan known as Hammerhead posted their anime-centric makeover. The piece, which can be found below, turns Smith’s Genie into Majin Buu with rather surprising accuracy.

Dragon Ball Evolution 2 A Saga de Buu pic.twitter.com/tgiXO0TVX8 — Hammerhead (@ink_dino) February 11, 2019

As you can see, the character has been painted over pink and given a set of red-ringed eyes. The fan-poster adds in Majin Buu’s distinct holes to Smith’s chest and scalp, and the rest of his ornate jewels are left on. Clearly, this is not the Majin Buu who Goku fought back in Dragon Ball Z, but it is one fans would love to get drinks with alongside King Kai.

The fan-poster is just one of many poking fun at Disney’s live-action take on Aladdin, but it did get fans thinking. With anime growing by the day, Hollywood has turned its eye to adapting its popular titles to film. Alita: Battle Angel will come out later this week while other series like One Piece and Cowboy Bebop have adaptations in the work. Sure, Dragon Ball may have flopped its first live-action take, but Goku could make a Hollywood comeback down the line. If it does, the right script might task Majin Buu with playing its baddie, but the jury is out on whether or not Smith is the man to play the role.

So, do you think this Dragon Ball baddie could be done right in real life? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.