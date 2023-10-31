Dragon Ball Debuts New Cover Art From Jujutsu Kaisen Creator

It seems the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project has struck again! For months now, the program has put out a ton of artwork in honor of Akira Toriyama. The creator is nearing the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball, so his team is celebrating with a big collaboration event. A ton of manga's best artists have been asked to redo cover art for Dragon Ball, and now the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen has been called to the floor.

As you can see below, a new piece of cover art was released by Gege Akutami himself. The artist of Jujutsu Kaisen decided to tackle volume 41 of Dragon Ball. And looking at this tribute, you can see Akutami did a total overhaul of the cover.

(Photo: Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project)

After all, the original cover for Dragon Ball volume 41 is pretty bare as it features nine head shots of our characters. From Hercules to Trunks and Piccolo, the whole gang ins there, but this new cover turns the static cover into something busy.

We can see Piccolo front and center here with an exaggerated look on his face. This is because Majin Buu is in the background while Super Saiyan Gotenks eggs him on. You can probably see why Piccolo is stunned here, and Akutami brings his signature flair to this piece.

Obviously, this Dragon Ball collaboration is pretty sweet, and it must mean something special to Akutami. After all, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen is a well-known Dragon Ball fanboy. In the past, Akutami has said he grew on Dragon Ball, and he looks up to Toriyama as one of his top role models. And now, Akutami can say he has worked with the legendary series itself.

If you are not familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen, you should know the series is easy to check up on. Akutami's manga can be read on Manga Plus, and the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Gallery addition? Which other manga creators need to take part in this tribute?