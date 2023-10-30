Dragon Ball Daima Release Details Surface Online

Dragon Ball Daima is the next big thing for Akira Toriyama's hit series. If you did not know, the new anime was announced at New York Comic Con this month by Toei Animation, and it has put all eyes on Son Goku. After all, the hero is about to relive his childhood highs as Dragon Ball Daima is set to de-age all our favs. And now, it seems some release info about the new anime has surfaced courtesy of one licensing executive.

The update comes from Produ as the Spanish entertainment site heard from Daniel Castaneda at a recent licensing event. It was there the executive, who its the director of Toei Animation Latin America's Licensing, said pre-sales have been planned for Dragon Ball Daima in the region. And while nothing can be announced on that front for now, Castaneda did share the following:

"Usually, all of the productions we have are first released in Japan and then released intentionally about six months later as we need about 26 episodes to begin dubbing and such... [Dragon Ball Daima] is the first show we are going to launch worldwide at the same time. Production is already underway, and I estimate that we will finish by the end of next May. We are dubbing now in order to release it worldwide in October 2024. And for wide TV, [Dragon Ball Daima] will likely release in January 2025."

As you can see, this interview shares plenty of new info about Dragon Ball Daima and its big release. If this is all up-to-date, then the new anime is aiming for a release at the end of next year. Toei Animation already confirmed the show will launch at sometime in 2024, but now we know the fall cour has secured the show's interest. It also seems like some work is being done on Dragon Ball Daima in Latin America at the very least. So of course, you can just imagine what kind of progress the show is making across the globe.

At this time, we have little info on how many episodes Dragon Ball Daima will run, but fans are hoping for a seasonal run. After all, seasonal shows tend to get better production schedules than annual series, but Toei Animation has bucked that reputation as of late. One Piece left fans wowed week after week with its Wano saga animation. So for now, well – it seems hopes for Dragon Ball Daima are high no matter its release schedule.

What do you make of this latest Dragon Ball rumor? Are you excited to see what Daima has to offer? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!