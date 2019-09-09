New York Comic Con 2019 Reveals Exclusive Dragon Ball Funko Pops

Dragon Ball fans have got it good when it comes to merchandise. Over the last few years, anime has come into its own in the West, and companies like Funko have paid attention. There are more Dragon Ball vinyl figures out there than you may know, and it seems like New York Comic Con will add more to the collection.

After all, the upcoming convention has announced its next Dragon Ball exclusives, and they will get fans feeling excited.

Recently, Funko unveiled its limited edition Dragon Ball Z figures for New York Comic Con. It turns out the event will carry figures of both Super Saiyan Vegeta as well as Piccolo, but don’t be too bummed! These Pops come with a twist.

The Vegeta figure? Well, it shows the Super Saiyan hero charging up his famous attack. The fighter is poised to let off a giant Final Flash, and the move is one that’s only rivaled by his Galick Gun move.

As for Piccolo, the hero is seen hovering in mid-air (thanks to a clear stand) with his legs crossed. The Namekian is keeping his eyes closed to focus on meditating, so the figure will be a must-have for fans of the character.

This new Funko reveals come shortly after the company announced its next wave of Dragon Ball figures. While this duo will be exclusive, Dragon Ball is planning to release other figures of Piccolo and Vegeta. One of them will see the Namekian preparing to let off a Special Beam Canon while the other sees a throwback version of Vegeta training.

