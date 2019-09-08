Gamestop Shares First-Look at Dragon Ball’s Special Cell Funko Bundle

Dragon Ball has introduced enough villains over its lifetime to keep Goku busy for a good while. Over the years, the franchise has cranked out icons like Freeza, and Dragon Ball Z went a step further with its introduction of Cell. Now, the villain is ready to step into the spotlight with a special merchandise deal, and fans can guess which collectible giant is backing the baddie.

After all, Funko has a thing for Cell, and they are letting such be known with an all-new Funko bundle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, first-look photos have surfaced of Gamestop’s exclusive Perfect Cell bundle. The item, which can be seen below, puts together Funko’s Pop of the villain with a t-shirt to make a must-have gift for fans.

First look at Gamestop exclusive Perfect Cell Pop and Tee bundle.

These are available to pre-order in store now and online soon.

credit /u/thesneak01. pic.twitter.com/DFQHYo79Od — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) September 6, 2019

Currently, fans can get their own Perfect Cell figure from Funko, but this figure appears to be metallic. Also, the anime t-shirt is a new grab for Funko fanatics. Perfect Cell looks colorful against the shirt’s black fabric, and he’s surrounded by lots of crackling energy. With purple and yellow sparks going haywire around him, this Perfect Cell decal does the villain definite justice.

So far, no information has been shared on when pre-orders for this item will go live. However, reports from sites like Funko POP Hunters do say the bundle will be an exclusive one to Gamestop, so Dragon Ball fans know where they can look for the collectible when it drops.

Are you looking to collect this bundle for yourself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.