Dragon Ball Artwork Imagines A Very Different Potara Fusion

There are some truths to Dragon Ball which fans cannot overlook. Goku will always find a way to one-up Vegeta. Piccolo will always be compared to Gohan’s dad. And when it comes to a Potara Fusion, fighters will need to attach those jewels to their ears. These are simple unalienable truths about Dragon Ball, but that doesn’t mean fans will accept them just like that.

After all, one artist has given their unique spin on the Potara Fusion, and it involves some intriguing facial piercings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, an artist known as Chanko050505 put up their fusion makeover. The fan imagined a world where Goku and Vegeta were pressed to fuse into Vegito but lacked access to their ears. This moment of sheer desperation would lead to a creative solution, and it is Vegeta here to decided to go for a septum piercing.

As you can see above, the artwork shows Vegeta making a side eye to Goku after he gives himself an impromptu septum piercing using a Potara earring. The poor guy has sweat rolling down his forehead, and Vegeta tells Goku it’s all right before the other Saiyan give himself a matching piercing.

Oh, and if you look close enough, you will see Goku shedding a tear at the sudden piercing. Not even Universe 7’s toughest fighter could cut through that cartilage without shedding a tear.

This hilarious Potara Fusion reimagining went viral rather quickly, and Dragon Ball fans were quick to add in their own makeovers. Artwork of characters like Android 18 rocking the septum piercing popped up before long, and fans are starting to wonder what other facial piercings would be conducive to a fusion technique. An eyebrow ring would surely do the trick… but the consensus is out on how a lip piercing would work for Vegito.

So, are you glad Dragon Ball did the Potara Fusion the way it did or…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.