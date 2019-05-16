Dragon Ball Reaches Record Profits During Fiscal Year 2019

Dragon Ball has had an up and down year, but it seems the franchise’s lows have been rather high. After all, Toei Animation and Bandai Namco have put out its earnings of the 2019 fiscal year, and it proves Dragon Ball is more bankable than ever.

Not long ago, reports went live breaking down the results of the 2019 fiscal year which ran from April 1, 2018 until the end of March 2019. Both Toei and Bandai Namco had lots to share, but they confirmed Son Goku was as lucrative as ever and then some.

As it turns out, the last quarter of the fiscal year saw Dragon Ball rake in $350 million for Bandai. The entire year ended with the Saiyans banking a massive $1.7 billion, a number making the Dragon Ball the biggest license under Bandai Namco above juggernauts like One Piece and Gundam.

Toei’s FY2019 results. Dragon Ball made them 19.9 billion yen, the highest amount it’s made for them on public record. pic.twitter.com/S2gYZfJ7zb — Ethan Law (@ArchedThunder) May 14, 2019

Toei Animation also felt the warmth of Dragon Ball‘s lined pockets. Last quarter, the franchise made $43 million which is more than 40% of the company’s overall revenue. Total, Toei Animation made about $193 million for the entire 2019 fiscal year off Dragon Ball.

Overall, Toei Animation appears to be pinning its rising numbers to Dragon Ball Super: Broly and its worldwide success. However, that connection works oppositely too; Any category with declining numbers referenced the loss of the Dragon Ball Super TV series, and translators say notes went on to lament the company’s growing “dependency on Dragon Ball“.

