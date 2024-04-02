Dragon Ball Unleashes Round Two of Raditz vs Farmer

Not all fights are fair. In the world of anime, there are some showdowns fans can hardly watch because of how uneven they are. From Naruto to One Piece, these showdowns are gnarly, but Dragon Ball Z set the standard years ago when Raditz came to Earth. Now, the series is giving the fight a second shot, and it has put the world's bravest farmer center stage.

Yes, that is right. It seems like Dragon Ball has launched round two of Raditz vs Ostrich Farmer. The update comes courtesy of Dragon Ball Legends, and the prank was launched in tandem with April Fools' Day.

The new "Raditz VS Farmer With a Power Level of 5" Event is here!



What awaits Raditz after arriving on Earth to exterminate its inhabitants...?#PowerLevel5Farmer#DBLegends#DragonBall pic.twitter.com/xjGD75O6Mo — DRAGON BALL LEGENDS (@DB_Legends) April 1, 2024

As you can see below, Dragon Ball Legends brought a special mission to users this week, and it pits Raditz against the Farmer. The familiar old man is geared with a shotgun, and he can do damage to the Saiyan. Of course, there is no denying Raditz's superior strength in battle, but the ostrich farmer seems to fair better in battle than expected.

And thankfully, the farmer does better against Raditz in this Dragon Ball rematch than before. If you will remember, the man was the first to find Raditz on Earth way back when. In Dragon Ball Z, the farmer tries to shoot Raditz with a shotgun for trespassing, but the attack fails. The Saiyan grabs the bullet midair and flicks it back at the farmer. In the manga, the farmer is killed quickly whiled the Dragon Ball anime shows him wounded from the hit. But either way, the fight is over before it can begin.

I THOUGHT THEY WERE JUST DOING A JOKE TWEET BUT U ACTUALLY FIGHT THE FARMER WITH A SHOTGUN AS RADITZ😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/dv9CD2zJwc pic.twitter.com/0hqWrJmscZ — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@GamesCage_) April 1, 2024

Now, the farmer has come to clear his name, and the man does better against Raditz than we expected. The Saiyan may win in the end, but alas – that is the nature of unfair fights. The two fighters are in different classes, so we're happy to see the farmer do as well as he does here. Period.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball prank? Does the farmer need a proper comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!