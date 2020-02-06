Stunning Dragon Ball Cosplay Awakens Saiyan Bulma

Bulma is not a character you should mess with. Back in the day, the heroine helped bring Goku out of his shell after running into him on a mission to find Dragon Balls. In the years since, Bulma has gone on to befriend all of Earth’s mightiest warriors and marry the Prince of the Saiyans. Her intellect alone is enough to make her dangerous, but one fan wanted to take things further.

After all, the only way to make Bulma more terrifying is to beef up her power levels. That is why the cosplayer nadyasonika hit up Instagram with her look that transforms Bulma into a straight-up warrior.

As you can see below, the look was posted by the fan after playing Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for a good bit. Seeing Bulma again helped inspire this makeover, and Bulma proves her can pull of Saiyan armor in this lovely cosplay.

Of course, Bulma’s hair is as bright as ever, and it falls down her shoulders in this photoshoot. Her bangs are neatly cut and keep any hair from getting in her scouter’s way.

The rest of the outfit is what you would expect from Bulma. She is wearing a long-sleeve undershirt that protects her where her armor cannon. As for her chest plating, the armor has been given a femme twist to accommodate any curves, and the rest of the suit comes to life with some gloves and boots.

Recently, fans of Dragon Ball have wondered why Bulma still sits on the sideline during battle. Her tech prowess could easily turn her into an Iron Man of sorts, but a Saiyan power boost is also on the table. And after seeing this cosplay, fans want nothing more than to see Bulma join her hubby in battle.

What do you make of this makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

