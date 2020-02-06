God of War Artist Gives One Dragon Ball Villain a Makeover

Dragon Ball has come a long way since its anime debuted decades ago. The show has had highs and lows like you'd expect, but it has never stopped its trek forward. Time and again, animators have tried new things with the show even if the story beats tend to repeat. Still, the show has never fully embraced the ways of 3DCG art, but one creator decided to try it out for Dragon Ball.

Over on Art Station, fans got a peek at the makeover which artist Raf Grassetti did for Dragon Ball. The artist is best-known by fans for his work on God of War, but he has done other projects under Sony Entertainment. The veteran artist decided to tackle Dragon Ball with a 3D render, but he picked a rather obscure character to work on.

As you can see below, Grassetti decided to work with Dabura of all people. The character has one of Dragon Ball's best designs, but he was not used more than a few times. Before fans could latch on to Dabura, the baddie was gone with Majin Buu left in his place to woo fans.

The model of Dabura done by Grassetti is plenty impressive and shows what could have been. The villain looks nothing short of intimidating here, and the texture used to digitally paint the fighter is gorgeous. In the wake of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, fans cannot help but ask when the anime will invest in a game which graphics such as these.

