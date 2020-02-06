Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Drops Clever Uub Tease

Uub is a character in the Dragon Ball franchise who is a position that is pretty much all his own. The reincarnation of Kid Buu, the young warrior is shown at the tail end of the Dragon Ball Z series, but is then bolstered even more in the now defunct, outside of continuity story of Dragon Ball GT, where he gained a power up following his absorption of Fat Buu. While Uub's fate is still uncertain and whether or not he makes an appearance in Dragon Ball Super is still up in the air, the recent video game of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gives us a nice easter egg when it comes to the reincarnated fighter!

Uub's first appearance is an interesting one, appearing in the final episodes of Dragon Ball Z in a world martial arts tournament and being placed against Goku in a one on one fight. With Goku instantly recognizing who the young brawler was, he offered to teach Uub in his powers as his student, secretly wanting to give himself a good fight down the line. While Uub has yet to appear in Dragon Ball Super as the final acts of Z apparently take place after the sequel series, there's still definitely a possibility for this reincarnated Buu to appear in the future.

Twitter User KenXyro shared this funny easter egg that shows a conversation between Goku, Krillin, and Master Roshi wherein the Earth raised Saiyan decides that perhaps he needs to have a student of his own, clearly hinting at his future with Uub who becomes Son's first student in the training of the martial arts:

Uub 👀 pic.twitter.com/YxbxaQ5oNz — 🍎 Ken Xyro | 🎮 Playing DBZKakarot (@KenXyro) February 5, 2020

What do you think of this clever easter egg from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Do you think we'll eventually see Uub make an appearance in the future of the franchise in Dragon Ball Super?

