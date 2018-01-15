‘Dragon Ball Super’: [SPOILER] Reappears to Spur on Vegeta’s New Form

Dragon Ball Super‘ finally gave Vegeta fans the moment they’ve been waiting for in the Tournament of Power, as the Saiyan Prince unlocked a new form of Super Saiyan Blue!

Of course, Vegeta needed proper inspiration in order to achieve this new transformation, and he got it from a most unexpected place, as Universe 6’s heroic Saiyan warrior Cabba reappeared to spur Vegeta on into achieving victory – by any means necessary!

As Goku and Vegeta prepared to throw everything they had into an all-out assault against Jiren, Vegeta began to be overcome by emotion, while thinking of the promise he made to Cabba, to resurrect Universe 6 if it were to be erased. Since Saiyan pride is everything to Vegeta, the thought of letting and entire Universe of Saiyans down (or maybe just Cabba?) caused Vegeta to push past his limits and unlock his new transformation!

Here’s the now-famous quote that led to this monumental change:

“I have to keep my promise to him! That’s why I’ll surpass my limits in my own way! And, Jiren, I’ll beat you!”

While we don’t know exactly what Vegeta’s new form is, or what it should be called, it carries the hallmark of being an emotional-based transformation like Super Saiyan. In this particular context, Vegeta’s new form is a bright, shining, testament to the extent of his Saiyan pride, and just what a source of strength it really is. That show of Vegeta’s character hasn’t stopped some fans from mocking this new transformation, and the supposedly superficial reason for its occurence:

That awkward moment where Vegeta powers up more from trying to avenge Cabba, somebody he just met a few arcs ago, than avenging his own son and wife in the last arc. — roborokusa (@roborokusa) January 14, 2018

…However, based on the way the Cabba flashback is cut, it’s still somewhat vague whether or not Vegeta is acting of heroic benevolence, or simply trying to bring back Universe 6 and the Saiyan homeworld Sadala, in order to further his own hidden agenda.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored.DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.