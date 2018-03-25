'Dragon Ball Super' Finale Sets Up The Series’ Next Arc

If you weren't aware, Dragon Ball Super went live with its final episode tonight. The weekly series bid farewell with a rather explosive episode which pit the remainder of Universe 7 against Jiren in a bid to keep their worlds from being annihilated. The quick wrap-up saw a few surprises come into play, but its most intriguing ones came to light at the end.

So, obviously, spoilers below!

For those of you who have seen the finale, Dragon Ball Super ends the Tournament of Power with a bang. Jiren is defeated at long last by the combined efforts of Universe 7, and Android 17 is the event's last man standing. Goku and Freeza are knocked out of the tournament during their bid to eliminate Jiren, but Universe 7 is saved nonetheless.

With all of the other universes destroyed, Android 17 is asked to make his wish, and the man asks for all of the universes erased from the tournament to be revived. The Omni-Kings use the Super Dragon Balls to see the wish through, but there is more to come.

After the universes are all brought back by the Omni-King, Whis goes step further and revives Freeza fully. The villain originally wants to go back to Hell since the event ended happily, but the angel brings Freeza back as a sort of gift. The gesture extends into the finale's last moments as Freeza is seen lording his reputation before fans. The baddie apologizes for keeping fans waiting all this time, so everyone can expect Freeza to make a comeback whenever the franchise dips into its next series.

As for Jiren, the powerful Pride Trooper still has a score to settle with Goku. The two men didn't get to end their fight properly, but Jiren won't let his ring-out from the Tournament of Power defeat him. The man says he will challenge Goku to battle again, a promise which the Saiyan readily reciprocates. The fighter's all-mighty popularity is big enough to draw forth another arc or two if Dragon Ball allows it. So, audiences are sure they have not seen the last of Jiren as he'll come back in a future series or the rumored revival of Dragon Ball Super itself.

