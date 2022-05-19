New Dragon Ball Super And Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapters Are Here

✖

Well Shonen fans, the day has arrived once again when two of the biggest examples of the genre release new chapters of their respective manga series as Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have returned. With both the Z-Fighters and the ninjas of Konoha having some new challenges ahead of them in their latest installments, as well as seeing some devastating revelations take place that might spell the doom of all the heroes involved. Needless to say, these are two of the biggest chapters of the respective Shonen franchises in recent memory.

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, which you can read here, not only has Gas returned to fight against Goku and Vegeta, but we are able to witness the first official team-up between Goku and Vegeta in their respective Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego forms respectively. Unfortunately, this doesn't necessarily secure the Z-Fighters their victory here as Gas remains the strongest being in the universe and certainly can dish out some major damage. While there is a lot of fighting between all the parties involved, this chapter is definitely one to check out for fans of Vegeta who have been waiting for the Prince of all Saiyans to really let loose in his new transformation that he learned by training under Beerus the God of Destruction.

In the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which you can read here, both Amado and Shikamaru are dealing with not just Code, but the arrival of both Eida and Daemon, the two latest additions to the Kara Organization who might be the strongest rogue ninjas to join the collective. With Code wanting his full power unleashed by the man who helped turn him into a vessel for the Otsutsuki, readers might be surprised as a new power is introduced from the villains of the latest arc. With writer Masashi Kishimoto showing that he has no problem in taking major players off the board, fans should be crossing their fingers in hope of all the big heroes of the series leaving this arc in one piece, especially the shadow manipulating Shikamaru.

Currently, Boruto's anime is continuing, with the weekly released series not following the source material. On the flip side, Dragon Ball Super is set to return to the medium of anime this summer with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which will focus on Gohan and Piccolo instead of Goku and Vegeta to tell the tale of the resurrection of the Red Ribbon Army.