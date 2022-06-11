Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares Surprise Peek at Gohan

✖

Dragon Ball Super is just weeks out from its comeback, and no one could be more hyped for that than Gohan. After all, the hero will be leading the anime's new movie into theaters, and we all know Gohan has been waiting in the wings to show off. And now, a new update from the film's team has given fans an all-new look at Gohan from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

The piece comes from Twitter as the official Dragon Ball Super page posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the studio. It was there fans watched as the team worked on dubbing the movie, and they were shown a new still featuring Gohan.

"Wow! We got a picture of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero during dubbing. Everyone is so focused! But even so, Gohan's situation is...," the photo's caption reads.

As you can see, Gohan has an interesting look in this still. He is wearing Piccolo's white cape and his purple training uniform, but his glasses are still perched on his nose. It looks like the hero just got done training with Piccolo, but in this shot, he is behind a desk with textbooks at hand. It seems the Saiyan is typing up something for work, and Gohan's voice actress Masako Nozawa can be seen in studio recording. This means the character must be talking to himself or someone else while working, so fans are curious what has Gohan at his laptop in his battle clothes.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Fans Are Divided Over Bardock's Surprising Wish | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares New Synopsis | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Brings in Goku's Voice Actress: Watch

Of course, fans will learn all about Gohan's situation before long. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will debut in less than a month in Japan. Crunchyroll is slated to bring the film overseas later this summer with the United States slated for its own premiere come August.

What do you think of this latest Dragon Ball update? Will you be checking out Gohan in theaters when this movie drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.