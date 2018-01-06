‘Dragon Ball’: This Video of Dancing Freeza Cheerleaders Is Perplexingly Perfect

As Universe 7 gears up for the final stage of the Tournament of Power against Universe 11, that means there is even more pressure on one of the final combatants, Freeza. If only there was a way to take the edge off before the final battles begin.

Luckily, some fans have taken it into their own hands to imagine what Freeza dancing out pre-fight jitters would look like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While waiting in line, three fans dressed in Freeza costumes (with one going the extra mile as Golden Freeza) do a bit of a aerobics dance routine and it certainly will make fans look at the character much differently than before.

Freeza has been making a big splash in the Tournament of Power, and this dance could be the perfect appetizer for what is to come. Ever since his inclusion many fans have wanted to see him fight seriously, and they got their wish when he lent a hand in defeating Universe 3’s Aniraza and contributed to an the hugest team-up attack in the tournament yet. Now Freeza and Universe 7 find themselves up against Universe 11, Freeza is going to get his hands dirty against Toppo and Dyspo.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.