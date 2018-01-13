New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease Vegeta’s New Power

Dragon Ball Super fans have been waiting to see how Goku and Vegeta retaliate after Episode 122, and with Episode 123 the counterattack starts in a major way. These stills also do their best to confirm a major fan theory brewing after the episode.

That Vegeta finds a way to become a stronger version of Super Saiyan Blue.

The stills tease a number of things from the upcoming episode, they tease Jiren getting the upper hand on Goku, the dual Zen-Ohs being excited at the confrontation, a surprised Goku, and most importantly, Goku and Vegeta at full power.

What fans have picked up by these images, however, is that Vegeta‘s Super Saiyan Blue form looks different than before. His aura has a sparkly quality, and his irises have become more defined much like how Goku‘s look when in Ultra Instinct form. You can see the difference between standard Super Saiyan Blue Goku (even with his Kaioken boost), and Vegeta has definitely reached a new power.

This was also teased by the new ending for the series, which features the same Vegeta standing next to Ultra Instinct Goku with the both of them having more defined irises. The title for Episode 123, as well as the description of it, lend weight to this as well, “Body and Soul, Full Power Release! Goku and Vegeta!!”

The description for the episode is as follows:

“Goku begins battling Jiren once again. Although Goku uses every trick up his sleeve, Jiren brushes it all aside. Goku fires Kienzan-like cluster bombs off in all directions, but this is also of little effect. And then, Vegeta unleashes all his ki and starts glowing blue.”

This new blue glowing Ki could be the advent of Vegeta’s new power, and would also reflect Vegeta’s history of bouncing back strongly after a beat down.

