‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Preview Brings Back Super Shenron

If you could have any wish in the world granted, what would it be? Would you wish for fame? Fortune? A never-ending stockpile of snacks? Such a wish is hard to get granted in real life, but Son Goku is used to the gig. Over the years, Shenron has granted all sorts of wishes for the Saiyan, and Dragon Ball will grant another one soon enough.

However, the wish which Super Shenron grants may not belong to Goku.

This week, Dragon Ball Super is slated to come to an end when episode 131 drops. The finale will usher the series out before it resumes with a new movie this December, and its first promo features a familiar face. Or scales, that is.

How did I not notice before that that’s Super Shenlong? No big surprise since TV Station and then FujiTV mentioned the wish, but that detail passed me by on first watch. pic.twitter.com/JNGy2tJGU9 — Terez (@Terez27) March 18, 2018

As you can see above, the teaser for episode 131 ends with a rather interesting reel. Fans are shown both of the Omni-Kings as the supreme deities stand from their seats. The Grand Priest is also seen hovering above the Tournament of Power with an unreadable expression, but it is the background behind these three characters that has fans talking.

After all, its golden hue is impossible to mistake. It looks like Super Shenron really is brought out to the Tournament of Power as was promised.

The massive being should be familiar to fans as Super Shenron has appeared in the anime before. The creature was summoned by Whis during the ‘Universe 6’ saga and appeared again during the ‘Future Trunks’ saga. His arrival to the tournament is an expected one, but fans are glad to see the finale of Dragon Ball Super did include him. After all, his absence would have meant no winner was selected for the tournament, and that is a cliffhanger audiences could not have accepted.

The return of Super Shenron guarantees the Tournament of Power’s VIP will get their wish granted. The series’ Super Dragon Balls were promised to the winner of the event, and there are four men vying for the prize right now. Jiren is the last man standing for Universe 11, but Goku’s team has a couple more representatives. The anime just revealed Freeza and Android 17 are still part of the tournament, and one of these fighters will get a chance to ask Super Shenron for anything they’d like.

