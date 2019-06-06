Dragon Ball Executives Believe The Series Is Continuing

The future of any anime is always in flux, and fans are used to being nervous about their favorite series. For awhile now, nerves have ran high for Dragon Ball fans as its anime went quiet early this year. After the series dropped a hit film, news has been quiet for Dragon Ball, but its executives have not forgotten about Son Goku.

No, the case is quite the opposite really. According to a new interview, the anime is taking time to do some planning, and the head of the Dragon Ball think tank is hoping fans will be patient with his team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a new interview with Akiyo Iyoku was made public when Japan released its Blu-ray, DVD of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It was there the executive said his team is “steadily making preparations for the next Dragon Ball movie” and that he believes there is more to come for the series. (via Goreshx)

“I think Dragon Ball will continue from here on out so we want you all to look forward to what’s coming up next!”

For now, the executive says planning in ongoing behind the scenes to prevent his team from getting burnt out. Lots of work went in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the license holders to the series wants to be sure its next stories are good one.

So far, neither Sheuisha nor Toei Animation have made official comments about the future of Dragon Ball. The series is living on in print as the Dragon Ball Super manga is released monthly, and its recent Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been met with rave reviews from fans.

So, where would you like to see the anime go next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.